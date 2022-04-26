Open audition times and dates for summer production of Shrek at Scarborough's YMCA Theatre

Open auditions are being held on Monday May2 for all auditionees and Wednesday May 4 for principal roles between 6pm and 10pm

Open auditions are being held on Monday May 2 for all auditionees and Wednesday May 4 for principal roles - both days between 6pm and 10pm.

Auditions are open to all aged 11 years and up and welcome all abilities. Whether you like to sing a tune, dance to the beat, or act your heart out – they have just the role for you.

Based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks Animation film, Shrek The Musical is a Tony Award-winning fairy tale adventure, featuring all new songs from Jeanine Tesori and a book by David Lindsay-Abaire.

Shrek brings all the beloved characters you know from the film to life on stage and proves there's more to the story than meets the ears.

"Once upon a time, there was a little ogre named Shrek...." And thus begins the tale of an unlikely hero who finds himself on a life-changing journey alongside wisecracking Donkey and a feisty princess who resists her rescue.

Throw in a short-tempered bad guy, a cookie with an attitude and over a dozen other fairy tale misfits, and you've got the kind of mess that calls for a real hero.

Luckily, there's one on hand... and his name is Shrek. Shrek presents a treasure trove of creative opportunities, including costumes, sets, puppets.

Director Katie Doubtfire said: “We are thrilled to be bringing ‘Shrek The Musical’ to the YMCA stage, this production promises to be a fun-filled, high energy, swampy spectacular.

"We are looking for local talent to help us bring the DreamWorks magic to life. Come and join our swamp life world.”