Packed programme of events announced for Scarborough's Seafest weekend

Lionel and Leona the lionfish

Scarborough’s maritime weekend extravaganza, Seafest, is all set to return this summer for the 22nd time to entertain and tickle the taste buds of festival goers from Friday July 22 to Sunday July 24.

At the heart of the festival on West Pier will be the popular live music and beer marquee in partnership with Great Yorkshire Brewery, and the Scarborough Hospitality Association Seafest Food Theatre with live cooking demonstrations.

Not to be missed will be a wide variety of food and craft stalls, street entertainment, children’s activities, and the spectacular Seafest fireworks display at 9.45pm on Saturday July 23.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chef consultant Rob Green

Floating around the event with their eight legs and three hearts will be ‘Cali and Mari’, two larger than life octopus walkabout stilt characters who are curious to explore the world around them and make friends.

Close by, Lionel and Leona the Lion Fish, two brightly-coloured sea creatures on stilts, will surface from the depths of the sea to entertain the crowds.

Crossing swords while looking for the chest of Davey Jones with be South Bay’s own pirate and guard. They will be on the lookout for new recruits and plan to master the art of

the perfect Seafest selfie.

Rob Clark from Clark’s Restaurant, Scarborough

For the first time this year, funded by the European Structural Investment Funds through the UK government, there will also be a variety of live cooking demonstrations in Westborough in the town centre, as well as live music and traditional swing boat rides for children.

Live cooking demonstrations from some of the area’s finest chefs in the Scarborough Hospitality Association Seafest Food Theatre at West Pier will offer up a fabulous feast for all the senses between 10.30am and 3.30pm on the Saturday and Sunday.

Cooking up a storm will be:

Dan Hargreaves - Embers, Scarborough

Chef Luke Daniels from The Hideout Café, Kitchen and Bar, Scarborough

July 23 – 10.30am, July 24 – 2.30pm

Luke Daniels – The Hideout Café, Kitchen and Bar, Scarborough

July 23 – 11.30am, July 24 - 3.30pm

Martyn Hyde, Eat Me Café, Scarborough

Cali and Mari will delight visitors

July 23 and July 24 – 1.30pm

Rob Clark – Clark’s Restaurant, Scarborough

July 23 – 2.30pm

Phil Ackrill – Raithwaite Estate, Sandsend

July 23 – 3.30pm, July 24 – 10.30am

Matthew Harper - The Green Room of Bar Street, Scarborough

July 24 – 11.30am

Rob Green - UK Chef Ambassador for Seafish

July 24 – 12.30pm

Phil Ackrill, Dan Hargreaves and Luke Daniels will also take part in the town centre cooking demonstrations.

The full live music line up in the West Pier music and beer marquee is:

Friday July 22

7pm The White Roses

7.50pm The Blackcoats

8.50pm The Sub Gents

10.00pm Deep Sea Daggers

Saturday July 23

11.00am Holme & Dry

12.00pm Mr Jim

1.00pm Old Time Sailors

2.00pm Old Time Sailors

3.30pm The Jake Leg Jug Band

4.50pm Dirty Windows

5.50pm Holme & Dry

6.50pm Sam Harrison

7.50pm Bel Canto Duo

8.50pm Tom Davenport

10.00pm Fuzz Junkies

Sunday July 24

12.00pm Holme & Dry

12.45pm Annie & King

1.30pm Soul Rida

3.00pm Counterfeit Celts

4.00pm Bongomaniacs

The music line up in the town centre will be:

Saturday 22 July

12.00pm Old Time Sailors

1.00pm Holme & Dry

2.30pm Holme & Dry

Sunday 23 July

11.30pm Bongomaniacs

1.00pm Holme & Dry

2.30pm Holme & Dry

The RNLI will celebrate its Flag Day on Saturday 22 July with a range of activities at its lifeboat station, adjacent to West Pier. A blessing of the boats service will take place at the

same location on Sunday 23 July at 11.00am.

All the detail about Seafest is available at discoveryorkshirecoast.com and facebook.com/scarboroughseafest.

Janet Jefferson, Seafest Committee chairman, said: “We are very excited to have Seafest back on Scarborough’s event calendar this summer.

“We have put together a packed programme for all the family that celebrates our fishing industry and its heritage, and some of the very best food, drink, musical talent and crafts

on the Yorkshire coast.

“We can’t wait to welcome people to our marvellous maritime extravaganza!”

Councillor Jim Grieve, Scarborough Borough Council cabinet member for quality of life, added: “Having Seafest back is brilliant for the town and brings so many people to our different

event spaces like West Pier. Visitors also get to see everything else Scarborough has to offer and have an amazing day out that they can easily turn into a fabulous weekend or

longer.

“Staging a wide variety of high quality events throughout the year draws people to the North Yorkshire coast and attracts local residents to come together to celebrate the best of their area.