Packed schedule of concerts planned at Sewerby Hall and Gardens Orangery venue – find out the full line-up here

Sewerby Hall and Gardens has arranged a jam-packed schedule of concerts throughout June in The Orangery.

To kick it all off, Helen Drewery will play an afternoon of music on Thursday, June 2 from 2pm to 3pm.

Helen, a classically trained freelance pianist and private piano tutor based in Pocklington, has experience performing as a soloist and accompanist, winning various competitions and awards.

Louise Sanderson will perform a wide selection of music (from classical to folk, musicals, film and classy pop) on Thursday, June 9 from 2pm to 3pm. She leads the orchestra for Hull Choral Union and plays first violin in the orchestras for East Riding County Choir and Hull Bach Choir.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first Sunday performance of the month is the Wheatsheaf singers, who, from 2pm to 3pm on Sunday, June 12 will bring an afternoon of music to remember!

The all-female choir are renowned across the north of England for their high standard of performance, with their varied and entertaining repertoire, led by their MD Raymond Gallagher and accompanist Joanne Bostandji.

On Thursday, June 16, Music with a Smile is performed by Aidan, from 2pm to 3pm.

Accompanying himself on button accordion, Aidan will deliver a selection of songs and tunes in his own style, with the occasional surprise. His musical influences include the Irish ballad bands such as The Dubliners and The Fureys.

The sound of brass comes to the Orangery on Sunday, June 19 as Simply Brass will entertain the audience from 2pm to 3pm. As Scarborough’s own brass band, they have been performing since 2000.

Classical pianist Catherine Leonard will perform on Thursday, June 23 from 2pm to 3pm.

Catherine has studied music at King’s College, London and piano at the Royal Academy of Music.

Her previous UK performances have included St James’ Church, Piccadilly, the Bowes Museum, the Fitzwilliam Museum, Blenheim Palace, Leith Hill Place, Chichester and at the Brighton, Harwich and Edinburgh festivals.

The Maltby Miners Welfare Band will delight its audience on Sunday, June 26 with an afternoon of prize-winning entertainment, with music ranging from well-known classical tunes, film themes, to easy listening – with something for everyone to enjoy.

A perfect June will be capped off with the Ukes of Hazard, thrilling the audience on Thursday, June 30.

The group comprises 15 members playing ukuleles of some type and singing songs which most of the older population will recognise and sing along too.