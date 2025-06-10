Our round up of murmurings from Reddit and social media ahead of this year’s Parklife event in Manchester.

Could Charli XCX be joined by New Zealand royalty at Heaton Park, or could a French dynamic duo collaborate with her once again?

Who could be one of the DJs in the VIP stage and could they become the next UK prime minister?

Here are your last minute-rumours ahead of Parklife 2025 this weekend in Manchester

Forget Glastonbury Festival rumours for one week (please!), as we look to the more immediate future: Parklife 2025 in Manchester this week.

While there’s still guesswork involved who might be Patchwork and who else might fill those TBA slots at Worthy Farm, things seem a little less speculative when it comes to this weekend’s event at Heaton Park, with the full timetable now available through the official Parklife app.

That doesn’t mean there won’t be any surprises this year, though. Instead of solely looking at secret sets, we’ve taken a look through Reddit and the depths of social media to see who people think might make a guest appearance at Parklife this year.

Be it Lorde or French house icons teaming up with a ‘brat,’ or a guerrilla gig potentially before or after what will be an incredibly lively set, here’s five rumours currently doing the rounds before festival-goers converge on Manchester this weekend

Last minute Parklife 2025 rumours

From who could guest with Charli XCX to who might play a guerrilla gig this weekend; here's a round up of the last minute rumours for Parklife 2025. | Getty Images

Will Lorde or Air join Charli XCX this weekend?

There has been increased speculation that New Zealand musician Lorde could make a surprise appearance during Charli XCX’s set. The singer, on the brink of releasing her brand new album, Virgin, has featured regularly alongside Charli XCX in recent months, thanks to their stunning collaborative effort Girl, So Confusing .

Lorde was even seen on stage during both of the BRAT performer’s Coachella 2025 sets in April. Given their recent proximity and obvious chemistry, a repeat performance in Manchester is high on many fans' wish lists. Lorde is due to play a full UK tour in November 2025, but a quick pop-up this weekend isn't out of the question for a collaborator.

But could an appearance by French dance giants Air be on the cards too? Charli XCX famously performed with the duo in Paris during their June 8, 2025 show. With Air's next tour date taking place in Dublin on June 17, 2025 – just two days after Parklife – a quick journey across the Irish Sea could certainly be in order for a surprise cameo.

Who could perform alongside 50 Cent as he returns to the United Kingdom?

Though wishful thinking means some hope either Eminem or Dr. Dre makes an appearance at Parklife 2025, there are still members of 50 Cent’s G-Unit who could make the trip to appear on stage with him.

The name Tony Yayo frequently gets mentioned, owing to him being the most consistent member of G-Unit alongside 50 Cent and having regularly appeared with the rapper. However, some think another core member, Lloyd Banks , could also be a guest during the set.

Neither artist currently has independent tour dates scheduled, and if Fiddy is bringing any of the crew, those two names are highly probable.

Could Jora Smith bring on a who’s who of UK rap icons?

Jorja Smith's soulful R&B often blends seamlessly with the UK's vibrant rap and grime scenes. Fans are hoping she might invite some of her esteemed collaborators to share the stage.

A top contender is Loyle Carner , with whom she released the acclaimed Loose Ends, and a joint performance would be a smooth and well-received addition to her set. What's more, there's significant buzz around AJ Tracey . The pair just reunited for their brand new single Crush in February 2025, and their chemistry is undeniable – a surprise live rendition of this fresh track would send the crowd wild.

While a cameo from giants like Stormzy would be truly monumental, such high-profile appearances are often closely guarded secrets, and a full "who's who" might be as wishful as some of the wildest 50 Cent reunion rumours. However, with Jorja's extensive network of influential UK artists, her set remains a hotbed for potential unexpected collaborations.

With a history of guerrilla gigs, will Loopdaddy take to the streets of Manchester?

One of the highlights I’ll be missing out on could potentially sneak a set on the streets of Manchester this weekend. We’re talking about Loopdaddy himself, Marc Rebillet.

Given his official festival slot at Parklife in Manchester, it wouldn't be out of character for the incredibly fun producer to set up a quick, unannounced performance in a public space before or after his main set. Perhaps a quick gig at Victoria or Piccadilly Station could be something fans traveling to the event might spot?

Guest DJs on the VIP Stage; is Andy Burnham about to spin the decks?

Official Parklife information often explicitly mentions 'VIP DJs and special guests playing on the VIP stage, which is separate from the rest of the festival.' There's also the new Backstage Ticket which grants 'on-stage access at The Hangar stage' and access to 'exclusive VIP area with luxury loos, charging points, and a street food market and VIP cocktail bar.'

While not a 'secret' headliner per se, this does pose a unique opportunity for some very important people to step into the DJ booth and lay on some tunes for those with the privilege to be there – and of all the names we’ve mentioned, why not add Andy Burnham as one of those potential guest DJs?

Known for his own occasional DJ sets at local venues, it's not entirely out of the question for Burnham to pop up for a quick, unannounced turn on the decks. Former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was well-known in Auckland for getting behind the decks before standing in front of the world as the then-leader of Aotearoa

