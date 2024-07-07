Paul Weller: Everything you need to know about tonight's Scarborough Open Air Theatre show

Rock and roll icon Paul Weller is set to play at Scarborough Open Air Theatre tonight (July 7). Photo: Nicole Nodland.

Rock legend Paul Weller is coming to Scarborough Open Air Theatre tonight (July 7) - here’s all you need to know!

Few artists have had as great an influence on the British music scene as Paul Weller.

As frontman of The Jam, he spearheaded the Mod revival in the late 1970s and early 1980s, scoring a string of hits before forming The Style Council and then embarking on a stellar solo career.

Weller’s live shows remain the stuff of legend, mixing his unstoppable brand of high adrenaline rock with beautiful acoustic moments.

Special guests Stone Foundation are long-time friends and collaborators with Weller.

The 8-piece Midlands-based soul band recently celebrated an incredible 25 years of success with the release of the retrospective anthology Standing In The Light, which featured a number of songs with Weller on lead vocals. He has worked with them frequently across the last decade, on both the Stone Foundation catalogue and his own solo work.

The doors open at 6pm and an assortment of food and drink stalls are available inside the concert area.

Those driving to the concert will be able to park at a number of places in close proximity to the venue:

Scalby Mills Car Park YO12 6RP

Marine and Royal Albert Drive YO11 1PG

Northstead Upper YO12 6AQ

Northstead Lower YO12 6PF

Victoria Park YO12 7TS

William Street YO12 7PL

In addition, there are a number of car parks located in the Town Centre within a 15-minute walk to the venue.

Note that parking in Council car parks is free AFTER 6pm

Do not park on grass verges, across driveways or where an obstruction may occur.

Bags larger than an A4 piece of paper are not permitted. All bags are subject to a search.

There are three designated smoking areas within the venue. These are located at the North, South and top of the venue.

For health and safety reasons, there will not be an opportunity for the general public to leave and re-enter the venue. A strict policy of no re-admission to the venue will be enforced.

Electronic cigarettes are not permitted for use within the venue seating/standing area.

Concerts are only ever cancelled due to the weather if the conditions become dangerous. However, concert goers cannot bring an umbrella, so please dress appropriately.

The show will continue to go ahead if it rains and there will be no refunds offered.