Pete Tong and Billy Ocean announce new Scarborough Open Air Theatre shows for 2026

Clockwise from top left: Billy Ocean, Marti Pellow and Pete Tong will all be appearing at Scarborough Open Air Theatre in 2026.

Dance music pioneer Pete Tong and global music icon Billy Ocean, together with special guest Marti Pellow, are bringing unmissable headline shows to TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre next summer.

Tong and his world-renowned Ibiza Classics show – featuring The Essential Orchestra – will headline the ourdoor venue on Friday June 26.

Two days later – on Sunday June 28 – Billy Ocean, the chart-topper behind such classic hits as Caribbean Queen (No More Love On The Run) and Red Light Spells Danger, will headline the historic seaside venue with special guest and former Wet Wet Wet frontman Marti Pellow.

Tickets for both shows go on general sale via ticketmaster.co.uk and scarboroughopenairtheatre.com at 10am on Friday October 17.

From the sun-soaked shores of Ibiza to the world’s biggest stages, Pete Tong has redefined live dance music.

Earlier this year, he celebrated the 10th anniversary of Ibiza Classics with four sold-out nights at the Royal Albert Hall alongside The Essential Orchestra and such greats as Becky Hill, Barbara Tucker, Damian Lazarus, David Morales, Paul Oakenfold, and Seth Troxler. Throughout his 30-plus year career, Pete has championed dance music on a global scale, constantly pushing boundaries and supporting new talent.

His contributions were formally recognised with the prestigious Music Industry Trusts Award (MITS) in 2021, honouring his outstanding impact on music and broadcasting.

And next summer’s Scarborough date will be a welcome return to the Open Air Theatre for Pete after a sensational Ibiza Classics show at the venue in 2023.

Born in Trinidad and raised in London’s East End, Billy Ocean is one of the UK’s most enduring and successful artists.

He has sold more than 30 million records worldwide, received GRAMMY and Ivor Novello Awards, two Billboard Music Awards, a MOBO Lifetime Achievement Award and an MBE for services to music.

Billy’s breakthrough came with Love Really Hurts Without You in 1976, followed by a string of global hits including Red Light Spells Danger, When The Going Gets Tough and The Tough Get Going.

With more than 15 million albums sold, multiple Number One singles, and iconic hits like Sweet Little Mystery, Goodnight Girl, Love Is All Around, and Angel Eyes, Marti Pellow is one of the UK’s most-loved vocalists.

Alongside a successful solo career – spanning pop, jazz, and soul – he’s also earned acclaim on the musical theatre stage, starring in Chicago (West End and Broadway), Evita, Jekyll & Hyde, Blood Brothers, and Chess.

Billy Ocean and Pete Tong join singer-songwriter David Gray and vocal powerhouse Teddy Swims among the first headline announcements for 2026.

Julian Murray, of Scarborough OAT promoters Cuffe and Taylor, said: “Hot on the heels of announcing David Gray and two sold out nights with Teddy Swims, we are absolutely delighted to reveal another two headline shows for Scarborough OAT 2026.

“Billy Ocean and Marti Pellow are two of pop’s best-loved talents and to have them here at this wonderful venue on the same night is going to something really special.

“Pete Tong is a true dance music icon and his Ibiza Classic’s show here in 2023 was so good we just had to bring it back to the Yorkshire coast!

“We know these two shows will be incredibly popular so we’d advise getting tickets early!”

Visit scarboroughopenairtheatre.com for more.