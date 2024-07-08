Scarborough Spa will host their brand-new event on May 10, 2025.

Scarborough Spa have announced an exciting new event called ‘Interzone’, featuring a host of bands, including The Wedding Present, Spear of Destiny, The Farm and headlined by Peter Hook and the Light.

Brought to you by JS Promotions, Interzone will see four brilliant bands rock the Grand Hall stage at Scarborough Spa on Saturday, May 10, 2025

English rock group Peter Hook and the Light formed by bassist and vocalist Peter Hook, formerly of the influential post-punk bands Joy Division and New Order, will be headlining the Grand Hall stage next May.

Back in May 2010, the band revisited Joy Division’s seminal album “Unknown Pleasures” for a commemorative charity concert and since then, have performed live the repertoire of Hooky's bands, New Order and Joy Division.

Among the many highlights as Hooky reintroduced his early repertoire to a host of new audiences across festivals and concerts, including appearances at Benicassim, Kendall Calling, Primavera Sound and more as well as sold out gigs at many of the best venues across the world.

Leeds Pop Rockers, The Wedding Present, closely linked to the C86 scene, have charted a total of eighteen singles in the top 40 of the UK singles charts, including a historic run of twelve singles – one for each month – in 1992, which tied Elvis Presley’s record for most top 40 hits in a single year.

From Liverpool, The Farm, are a British rock band formed back in 1989. Their first song to reach the top part of the UK singles chart was “Groovy Train”. In late November that year, they released their most memorable song, “All Together Now” which instantly became a hit and peaked at number three in the charts in December 1990. It was on the crest of this wave that their album Spartacus reached No. 1 in the UK the following year. It’s a recent return for the band who last year supported Cast on their August headline show at the Scarborough Spa.

British post-punk band, Spear of Destiny, were formed in London, England back in 1982 by lead vocalist, guitarist and principal songwriter Kirk Brandon.

Tickets will go on sale on Wednesday July 10 at 10am.