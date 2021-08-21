PHOTOS AND REVIEW: Good Times as Nile Rodgers and Chic thrill Scarborough Open Air Theatre audience

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees played an electrifying set of timeless disco and pop classics.

The setlist included Everybody Dance, Upside Down, Lost In Music, Le Freak, Good Times, We Are Family and Greatest Dancer, plus many more.

Nile Rodgers told the crowd it was his first concert since Covid and it showed as he rattled through a show filled with crowd-pleasing favourites.

You forget how many great songs he’s had a hand in. From stars including Madonna to David Bowie and his Chic classics, there was something for the packed-out venue to enjoy.

The fans were clearly there for a good time and Nile fed off their energy as he and his band whipped them into a frenzy.

This was a master at work and judging by the reaction at the end everyone went home happy.

Live music continues at Scarborough OAT tonight with chart toppers Keane, supported by Sheffield indie stars The Sherlocks.

Good Times Nile Rodgers and Chic at Scarborough Open Air Theatre.

