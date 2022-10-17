Scarborough Jazz Club welcomes pianist, singer and composer Joy Ellis

A London-based alumni of Guildhall School of Music and Drama, Joy has toured all over the UK, supported by the Arts Council, performing her original music at jazz festivals in Manchester, Cheltenham and the London Jazz Festival and at Ronnie Scott’s.

She released her third album with long-time collaborators Henrik Jensen on double bass and drummer Adam Osmianski in March.

Recorded in May 2021 her new material has a relaxed and minimalist vibe in keeping with the album’s title Peaceful Place.