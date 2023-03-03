Pianist Xander Armstrong appeals to musicians to join his new Scarborough orchestra

Pianist Xander Armstrong is appealing for string players to join his orchestra

Xander Armstrong Composer & Pianist;

Whose local performances include Solo Piano Concerts On Phillip Glass & Erik Satie, & Nosferatu A Symphony Of Horror, plus new musical plays which will be coming out soon in local Theatre's near you has created a community based idea called Scarborough Amateur String Orchestra.

This currently, Small Orchestra is looking for keen String Players from absolute complete beginners, from developing beginners, to intermediate players to join so it can eventually grow into a more larger community of players within a friendly and warm welcoming environment from all backgrounds and ages.

Learn new musical repertoire, improve your instrumental skills, and even get the chance to perform in front of crowds of audiences if you want to.

Xander added; I cover a range of mixed and exciting musical styles which I arrange myself to perform like Classical, Baroque & Renaissance, Contemporary & Modern,

and even music from Films & Soundtracks.

The first rehersal will take place on Saturday 8th April 7pm til 8:15pm inside Scarborough Market Vaults.

£5 entry for any age, Drinks & Refreshments are also provided for a donation.