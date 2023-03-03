News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Pianist Xander Armstrong appeals to musicians to join his new Scarborough orchestra

Pianist and composer Xander Armstrong is putting together Scarborough Amateur String Orchestra and is looking for players to join un,

By Sue Wilkinson
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 3rd Mar 2023, 9:20am
Pianist Xander Armstrong is appealing for string players to join his orchestra
Pianist Xander Armstrong is appealing for string players to join his orchestra
Pianist Xander Armstrong is appealing for string players to join his orchestra

Xander Armstrong Composer & Pianist;

Whose local performances include Solo Piano Concerts On Phillip Glass & Erik Satie, & Nosferatu A Symphony Of Horror, plus new musical plays which will be coming out soon in local Theatre's near you has created a community based idea called Scarborough Amateur String Orchestra.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This currently, Small Orchestra is looking for keen String Players from absolute complete beginners, from developing beginners, to intermediate players to join so it can eventually grow into a more larger community of players within a friendly and warm welcoming environment from all backgrounds and ages.

Learn new musical repertoire, improve your instrumental skills, and even get the chance to perform in front of crowds of audiences if you want to.

Most Popular

    Xander added; I cover a range of mixed and exciting musical styles which I arrange myself to perform like Classical, Baroque & Renaissance, Contemporary & Modern,

    and even music from Films & Soundtracks.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    The first rehersal will take place on Saturday 8th April 7pm til 8:15pm inside Scarborough Market Vaults.

    £5 entry for any age, Drinks & Refreshments are also provided for a donation.

    All further rehersals conclude every Tuesday of the week at the same time.

    Scarborough