Bridlington favourite Troy Harris aka Muddles

Summer entertainment includes a new family show featuring a Brid favourite and tribute acts galore at the Spa

Muddles Live! By The Seaside, Bridlington Spa, Thursdays from July 24 to August 21, daily at 1pm

Darling Productions UK in association with Bridlington spa are proud to announce a brand new family summer show for 2025... Muddles Live! By the seaside. Join Bridlington favourite Troy Harris aka Muddles every Thursday throughout the summer holidays for his brand new show Muddles Live!

Expect silliness, laughter and lots of audience participation as Muddles enjoys his summer holidays in the best seaside destination on earth.

Tina Turner tribute show comes to Bridlington Spa

Tickets: 01262 678258 and https://www.bridspa.com/

What's Love Got To Do With It?, Bridlington Spa, Friday July 25 at 7.30pm

ina Turner fans will have the time of their lives as What's Love Got To Do With It? is back, celebrating the music and 60-year career of this incredible rock and soul legend.

Expect a night of high energy and feel-good rock- and-roll, performed by an all-live band. This joyous show features all the hits including Proud Mary, River Deep, Simply The Best, Private Dancer, and many more.

Mara Wilson stars in Matilda

Tickets: 01262 678258 and https://www.bridspa.com/

The ELO Experience, Bridlington Spa, Saturday July 26 at 7.30pm

The ELO Experience is a tribute to The Electric Light Orchestra.

With string section, stunning light show and large screen projection, the band has been bringing the music of Jeff Lynne and The Electric Light orchestra to the live stage for 20 years.

Tickets: 01262 678258 and https://www.bridspa.com/

Rhythm of the Dance, Bridlington Spa, Sunday July 27 at 7.30pm

Featuring musicians who play live on stage, vocalists singing live and dancers, the show is an experience of pulsating rhythms with slick choreography performed at lightning speed.

Tickets: 01262 678258 and https://www.bridspa.com/

Rock for Heroes, Bridlington Spa, Monday July 28 at 7.30pm

Classic rock anthems, musicians, vocalists with a lot of laughs thrown in.

All the ingredients that make up a show performed by a seven-piece band and breathes new life into the music of Guns 'N' Roses, Bon Jovi, Van Halen, Dire Straits, Fleetwood Mac and Queen.

Tickets: 01262 678258 and https://www.bridspa.com/

Picturehouse, Bridlington SPa, Tuesday July 29 at 1pm

Matilda (1996) (PG 98 mins): a girl gifted with a keen intellect and psychic powers uses both to get even with her callous family and free her kindly schoolteacher from the tyrannical grip of a sadistic headmistress.

Mara Wilson and Danny DeVito star.

Free

Sweet and Sour – the Ultimate Tribute To Sabrina Carpenter and Olivia Rodrigo, Bridlington Spa, Tuesday July 29 at 6.30pm

Featuring a powerhouse live band and dynamic dancers, this show brings every beat and lyric to life, immersing you in the stories, sass, and soul of two of pop's biggest sensations. Feel the intensity of Olivia's raw, emotional ballads like Drivers License and Vampire, and let loose to Sabrina's unapologetic anthems like Please, Please, Please and Nonsense. With every note and move, our performers channel the sweetness and sting of young love, breakups, and finding your voice.

Tickets: 01262 678258 and https://www.bridspa.com/