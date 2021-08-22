PICTURES and REVIEW: Keane at Scarborough Open Air Theatre ... wet but wonderful

Obviously, for the weather, which was atrocious, the rain unrelenting from first to last.

But also for the genuine admiration that chart toppers Keane, on their first visit to the town, had for the venue and for those braving the downpour.

The rain bonded band and audience into a steely determination to ignore the conditions and just have a great time. And we all did.

The ponchoed crowd lapped up every song, responding to Tom Chaplin's warmth. The singer admitted he was a "Southern softie", although his gran was born and raised in Scarborough, he said, and he paid tribute to the Yorkshire grit of those infront of him. "We know you love value for money up here," he quipped, as they returned for three encores.

Support band The Sherlocks got proceedings off to a rousing start, the crowd's spirits warmed up for the main act.

Chaplin, Tim Rice-Oxley, Richard Hughes and Jesse Quin delivered a 22-song set packed with hits and favourites including Everybody’s Changing, Spiralling, Bend and Break, This Is The Last Time, Is It Any Wonder and Nothing In My Way.

Somewhere Only We Know closed the main set, with the encores rounding off with the joyous Sovereign Light Cafe.

Next week the OAT welcomes Olly Murs (Friday), UB40 ft Ali Campbell and Astro (Saturday) and Anne-Marie (Sunday).

