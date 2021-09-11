PICTURES and REVIEW: Snow Patrol give stellar performance for penultimate show of the season at Scarborough Open Air Theatre

It was the first time at the venue for the Scottish/ Northern Irish band, and their first show for nearly two years.

For a band known for its melodic, and at times melancholic songs, they put on a jubilant performance and their enjoyment was palpable.

The joy at being back on stage, hearing people sing along to their myriad hits radiated from the bands' faces with front man Gary Lightbody in particular stopping on several occasions to soak up the atmosphere and look out at the crowd.

Lightbody's voice was sounding better than ever, commanding the audience as he moved between rhythmic upbeat numbers like Chocolate and slower, emotive ballads such as Chasing Cars and You Could Be Happy.

He conducted the crowd with masterful control, encouraging them to sing the duet part of Set Fire to the Third Bar and declaring them 'the perfect crowd for this particular adventure' before a call and response section of Shut Your Eyes which saw the band and audience go from a whisper to full voice.

The band and crew were a finely tuned machine, bringing songs to a halt in hyper synchronicity, and the fun they were all having on stage was evident to see.

For one couple in the crowd the gig will be memorable for more than just the music, with Barry Davis proposing to his partner Sharon Hudson.

And before the main act walked on stage their support act Lucy Blue did a fantastic job at warming the crowd up.

Snow Patrol was the penultimate show of the 2021 summer season, next Friday (September 17) is the closing show when British music icons Duran Duran will headline.

1. Snow Patrol The crowd lit up enthralled with the performance. Photo: Cuffe and Taylor Photo Sales

2. Snow Patrol The standing crowd watch on. Photo: Cuffe and Taylor Photo Sales

3. Snow Patrol Gary Lightbody centre stage. Photo: Cuffe and Taylor Photo Sales

4. Snow Patrol Gary Lightbody gives a moving performance. Photo: Cuffe and Taylor Photo Sales