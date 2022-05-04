Pictures of the 16ft puppet returning to Scarborough beach this weekend

Staintondale-based Animated Objects, known for large-scale events with larger-than-life puppets and lantern parades, unveiled the gigantic

The epic story is part of Odyssey project which has been brought to life on film and as an audio app, featuring more than 500 members of the resident and business community.

It showcases the people and voices of the Yorkshire Coast which positions the Odyssey as one of the biggest event series taking place in a coastal area.

Staintondale-based Animated Objects, known for large-scale events with larger-than-life puppets and lantern parades, unveiled the gigantic character which needed lifting machinery to stand up.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Survivor comes to Scarborough on Saturday May 7

It brings to life the story of a survivor of conflict in the Trojan Wars. She starts her journey washed up on a shore unfamiliar to her. She is lost; frightened and alone.

The project welcomes her in each town with artworks, music, and spoken word as she arrives. She will then be taken on a tour through coastal towns to explore her surroundings and offered shelter along the journey.

The visual performance tells the tale of the Survivor, a teenage girl displaced by war and conflict.