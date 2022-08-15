Pirate days featuring English Heritage's first female swashbuckler heads to Scarborough Castle

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

English Heritage has recruited its first ever female pirate to take part in a new series of Pirates! events this summer. Sword fighting 18-year-old Freyja Eagling will first make landfall at Scarborough Castle

Serving among salty sea dogs is not unfamiliar territory for English Heritage’s first female pirate; 18-year-old Freyja Eagling has been performing as an historic interpreter since she was a child, appearing in many guises including medieval and Tudor characters, alongside her father and fellow re-enactor, Tim Eagling.

However, this is the first time that Freyja will get to take a starring role and appear as the first female pirate – an opportunity she is taking seriously.

English Heritage’s first female pirate Freyja said: “When I was growing up, other children were learning about history from a textbook but I got the opportunity to actually stay at castles and soak up their stories.

"I’ve just finished my A-levels but I already know that I want to continue with this as a profession – it’s in my blood.

“In order to be a pirate I’ve had to get used to dressing as a male sailor and learn how to safely use pistols and guns as part of the performance.

"I’ve also been learning how to sword fight for over a year now and it takes a lot of practice. It’s a skill that requires balance, speed and most importantly precision, but it will all be worth it when I can perform alongside the men – female pirates were just as fierce and I can’t wait to prove it.”

Samantha Stones, English Heritage’s properties curator, said: “Tales of swashbuckling pirates have been around for centuries, and pirates are a big part of our culture today – from Long John Silver to Captain Jack Sparrow – but not so many people know that there were also female pirates.

"During the Golden Age of Piracy, women like Anne Bonny and Mary Read, who often dressed in men’s clothing to escape suspicion, made a name for themselves by fighting alongside the men and according to witnesses, were the fiercest members of the crew.

“We wanted to give female pirates their due and it’s brilliant that Freyja will be taking a starring role and helping us to tell these important histories at our Pirates! events this summer.”

“As well as seeing Freyja in action for the first time, event-goers can enjoy all manner of piratical pleasures – with pirate myth busting, black powder displays with pistols and guns and a thrilling sword fighting and combat demonstration.

Most pirates however had short careers ending at the gallows. When Rackam and his crew were caught in 1720, he and the men were found guilty and hanged. A separate trial of the women took place and although they too were found guilty of piracy and condemned to death, both revealed that they were pregnant and so escaped the noose. Unfortunately, Mary Read died a few months later in prison, but Anne Bonny ended her days at 84 years of age, a respectable woman far away from her swashbuckling pirate life.

The event:

Scarborough Castle, Tuesday August 23 to Thursday August 25

