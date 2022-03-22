a-ha will take on Scarborough's Open Air Theatre when they headline the venue this summer.

The synth-pop pioneers will bring their World Tour – which sees them play huge shows in South America, Europe and the USA – to Scarborough Open Air Theatre (OAT) on Sunday July 3.

Almost 40 years after their breakthrough, the multi-Platinum selling Norwegian trio are still gracing stages across the globe with their pioneering and iconic sound.

Peter Taylor, Scarborough OAT's Live Music Programmer, said: "a-ha are true pop visionaries and one of the most-loved bands of the last 40 years.

"Their 2022 tour sees them headline many huge venues, including the Hollywood Bowl, so we are delighted to be bringing them to the UK's very own iconic open-air arena – right here on the beautiful Yorkshire Coast."

Bursting onto the global stage in 1985 with debut album Hunting High and Low,it is now widely regarded as one of the most important releases of the 1980s, including cult classic and number one hit, Take On Me.

a-ha have gone on to release 10 studio and two live albums plus their highly acclaimed MTV Unplugged album, and are widely regarded as true visionaries of both music and video technology.

Take On Me, which has now been viewed 1.4 billion times on YouTube, has been repeatedly voted in MTV fans' 'Top 10 Best Music Videos' of all time.

To coincide with their UK arena shows, a-ha The Documentary will be released in cinemas on May 27, charting the band's rise over a four-year period, showcasing their challenging, creative and personal dynamics.

In October, a-ha release new album True North, their first since 2015. The album is also a film that captures the band recording songs in November 2021 alongside the Norwegian Arctic Philharmonic.