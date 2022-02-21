Popular northern band Not Now Charlie play Scarborough Jazz Club on Wednesday March 2

Not Now Charlie play Scarborough Jazz Club at the Cask, Ramshill, on Wednesday March 2

The popular Newcastle-based band is known for its groove-based pieces with accessible and catchy melodies.

The band’s roots are in jazz but they draw on a shared love of other genres including rock, funk, modal jazz and R&B.

Founded eight years ago by saxophonist Jamie Toms, who writes and introduces their pieces, the band aims to appeal to serious jazz lovers and to a wider audience including fans of funk and indie music.

You can expect a perfect mix of jazz harmony with infectious grooves and memorable melodies, plus exciting improvisation and engaging interaction between the players. Jamie Toms, saxophone, Pawel Jedrzejewski, guitar, Richard Campbell, keyboard, Liam Gaughan, bass, and Dave McKeague, drums.

Financial support for this gig comes from Northern Line.