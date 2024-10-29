Powerful female-led acts take the stage at Beckview Studios, Scarborough

Beckview Studios, Scarborough will present a special night of live music featuring a female-led line up on Friday 8th November from 7pm.

This unique powerhouse event is part of this year’s popular Beckview Live Lounge series and promises to be a unique experience with live performances recorded, filmed, and live-streamed from the studio’s intimate setting.

Opening the night is Jenny Bray, a Bridlington-based pianist and multi-instrumentalist whose career spans classical, contemporary, jazz, and popular music. A versatile artist, Jenny’s talents have taken her across the globe, from the Edinburgh Fringe Festival to being a featured artist on Philadelphia National Public Radio. With a deep passion for music and a varied career that includes touring with the Princeton Ballet Company, Jenny brings a unique blend of storytelling and musical expertise to the stage.

Also performing will be Emily Gaskell, a locally-based, 16-year-old sixth form student and singer-songwriter from who has captivated audiences with her original music and heartfelt performances. With influences ranging from folk to jazz, Emily has already released eight original songs recorded and produced at Beckview Studios. Her evolving style and love for collaboration make her a fresh and exciting voice in the music scene.

Emily Gaskell photo credit Ruth Gaskell.

Headlining this special event is the North Yorkshire-based Scruffy Bear, bringing their signature soulful fuzz rock sound. Known for their stylish attitude and intense stage presence, Scruffy Bear recently released their second EP, Good Intentions of a Grumpy Sun, which has gained airplay on Primordial Radio and BBC Introducing. With a strong ‘do it yourself’ ethos, this band is on a mission to spread creativity and self-expression through their earth-shattering music.

Studio co-manager Kristina Jones said: “Beckview Studios continues to work with, support and promote local and regional musicians. Beckview Studios Live Lounge events offer fans a rare opportunity to experience live music in an intimate and immersive environment. Each performance is recorded, filmed, and live streamed, giving audiences a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to create great live recordings.”