Kerry Ellis

Kerry has been the Queen of the West End for more than 20 years, having starred in iconic shows from My Fair Lady to We Will Rock You, and from Les Misérables to Wicked.

Her list of credits is remarkable, and includes Oliver!, Cats and Miss Saigon.

Having conquered the West End and Broadway, collecting numerous awards along the way, Kerry will now take to the road for a nationwide tour, sharing with fans her life and music.

Along with a stellar stage career, Kerry has recorded four studio albums and toured the world as a solo artist and with good friend Sir Brian May.

She said: “I am really looking forward to this tour – I can’t wait to share my stories, as well as perform some West End favourites.

“It will be an opportunity to really get to know my fans – and for them to get to know me - in an intimate setting.”

Singing songs from the biggest musicals and telling stories about how she came to play roles, this is a unique opportunity to see and hear the West End’s timeless hits in a very intimate setting on a tour of the UK. Don’t miss it!

Tickets for the show go on sale on Friday, October 27, at 10am at Scarborough Spa.