Kerry Ellis' book Queen of the West End coincides with her intimate new one-woman tour

The autumn programme at Scarborough Spa is bursting at the seams with events to suit all tastes – including a gig from one of the UK’s best-loved bands and an up-close- and-personal show from a West End and Broadway star.

Queen of the West End Kerry Ellis has released a new memoir sharing the secrets of her incredible 20-year stage career.

The book details Kerry’s journey from first dance lessons as a little girl to leading lady of the West End and Broadway, starring in iconic shows including My Fair Lady, Les Misérables and Wicked.

Featuring never-seen-before pictures of Kerry, it also documents her Broadway success and friendship with Queen’s guitarist Sir Brian May, with whom she has recorded a number of studio albums.

She’s enjoyed her own highly-successful recording career; her fourth album Kings and Queens, featuring the new single Battlefield, is out now.

Kerry, who’s also starred in musicals Oliver! and Miss Saigon, says the book was a real joy to write as it gave her chance to look back on her career so far.

She said: “I was a dreamer as a kid. I dreamed big and there were things I wanted to do.

“I wanted to be in the West End, I wanted to be on Broadway, I wanted to sing in stadiums… even back then there was an element of: ‘I will do this’.

"There was a seriousness. There was a part of me that was sure I would do it.”

Kerry Ellis: Queen of the West End coincides with her intimate new one-woman tour, which kicks off in the autumn.

The nationwide tour will give fans the opportunity to get up close and personal with Kerry as she shares more stories of her life, career and her favourite songs from West End and Broadway musicals

Kerry will be heading to Scarborough Spa on Thursday November 21.

“I am really proud of this book and I hope everyone will enjoy reading it as much as I enjoyed writing it.”

Books are available to pre-order www.awaywithmedia.com/books Tickets for the tour, in conjunction with www.westwaymusic.com are on sale now.

Before Kelly’s event, one of the country’s best-loved bands – the Lightning Seeds plant themselves in the town’s South Bay venue.

It's been 35 years of pure joy for the Lightning Seeds and to celebrate, they're throwing an anniversary party.

To mark their musical career, the Liverpool band, led by singer songwriter Ian Broudie, are delighted to announce an additional show on their Tomorrow’s Here Today Greatest Hits Tour.

This autumn they will be hitting the road with a masterful selection of their best tracks including Pure, The Life Of Riley, Change, Lucky You, Sense’, All I Want, Sugar Coated Iceberg, You Showed Me, Emily Smiles and Three Lions.

Lightning seeds will be heading to the Spa Grand Hall on Wednesday November 13.

