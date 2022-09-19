News you can trust since 1882
Queen's favourite music included George Formby and Howard Keel

The Queen's cousin, Lady Elizabeth Anson, revealed Elizabeth II's all-time favourite musical hits.Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was on the throne for some of the greatest moments in music history.

By Sue Wilkinson
Monday, 19th September 2022, 10:30 am
The Queen loved musical theatre and popular song as well as sacred music and military marches
Many of those on the list were included in a special edition of Elaine Paige on Sunday on BBC Radio 2 yesterday.

They are:

Oklahoma! by Howard Keel

Anything You Can Do from Annie Get Your Gun by Dolores Gray and Bill Johnson

    Sing by Gary Barlow and the Commonwealth Band featuring the Military Wives

    Cheek to Cheek by Fred Astaire

    The White Cliffs Of Dover by Dame Vera Lynn

    Leaning on a Lamp-post by George Formby

    Praise, My Soul, The King of Heaven (hymn)

    The Lord is My Shepherd (hymn) – known to us as the theme to BBC sitcom The Vicar of Dibley

    Lester Lanin Medley

    Regimental March Milanollo

