Queen's favourite music included George Formby and Howard Keel

The Queen loved musical theatre and popular song as well as sacred music and military marches

Many of those on the list were included in a special edition of Elaine Paige on Sunday on BBC Radio 2 yesterday.

They are:

Oklahoma! by Howard Keel

Anything You Can Do from Annie Get Your Gun by Dolores Gray and Bill Johnson

Sing by Gary Barlow and the Commonwealth Band featuring the Military Wives

Cheek to Cheek by Fred Astaire

The White Cliffs Of Dover by Dame Vera Lynn

Leaning on a Lamp-post by George Formby

Praise, My Soul, The King of Heaven (hymn)

The Lord is My Shepherd (hymn) – known to us as the theme to BBC sitcom The Vicar of Dibley

Lester Lanin Medley