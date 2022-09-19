Queen's favourite music included George Formby and Howard Keel
The Queen's cousin, Lady Elizabeth Anson, revealed Elizabeth II's all-time favourite musical hits.Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was on the throne for some of the greatest moments in music history.
Many of those on the list were included in a special edition of Elaine Paige on Sunday on BBC Radio 2 yesterday.
They are:
Oklahoma! by Howard Keel
Anything You Can Do from Annie Get Your Gun by Dolores Gray and Bill Johnson
Sing by Gary Barlow and the Commonwealth Band featuring the Military Wives
Cheek to Cheek by Fred Astaire
The White Cliffs Of Dover by Dame Vera Lynn
Leaning on a Lamp-post by George Formby
Praise, My Soul, The King of Heaven (hymn)
The Lord is My Shepherd (hymn) – known to us as the theme to BBC sitcom The Vicar of Dibley
Lester Lanin Medley
Regimental March Milanollo