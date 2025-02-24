Our final Race to the Oscars 2025 league table is complete - here’s our results compared to the bookies 🎞🏆⌚

The 97th Academy Awards are set to finally take place this weekend in Los Angeles.

The ceremony comes after the final major awards ceremony took place overnight - the SAG Awards.

Here’s our final leaderboard before this weekend’s ceremony, and if we are close to what the critics and bookies think will win big at the Oscars.

Just like that, we are officially only a few short stops to the 97th Academy Awards , taking place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California this weekend (March 2 2025.)

We have completed all of the awards ceremonies as part of our ‘Race to the Oscars 2025’ league table, with the most recent wins taking place overnight during the 2025 SAG Awards, which saw Demi Moore, Timothee Chalamet and Conclave win big at the last major awards ceremony before the Oscars.

So how has that affected our leader boards we first started way back when the budding nominees didn’t know if they would be Oscar nominated, around the time the first set of major awards were handed out - the Golden Globes?

For one final time this year, we return to our league tables and, more importantly, compare our findings to the current betting odds ahead of this year’s Academy Awards ceremony.

The science part

The ceremonies we’ve focused on include the Golden Globes, the BAFTA Awards, the SAG Awards, the DGA Awards and the 2025 Academy Awards.

Much like a football league table, a nomination equals one point, a win equals three points; the ensemble cast award at the SAG Awards counts towards the film rather than the performers, while both contenders that were involved in Best Drama and Best Comedy at the Golden Globes have been grouped together.

Race to the Oscars 2025 - final league tables

Best Film

After winning at the SAG Awards overnight, Conclave jumps ahead of the Emelia Perez to finish second on our leaderboard. | Canva/Getty Images

Despite Conclave making a final push after wins at the BAFTAs and SAG Awards this year, it’s still the WWII film The Brutalist that remains on-top of our league table in the end, with the Adrien Brody film still considered the favourite to win at the 97th Academy Awards - but don’t be surprised if Conclave manages to pip Brady Corbet’s work to the post this weekend.

Best Actor

Timothee Chalamet's 'surprising' win at the SAG Awards overnight means that he has pushed himself up into third in our final league table. | Getty/Canva

Timothee Chalamet has jumped up our league table, after his Best Actor win at the SAG Awards overnight (February 23 2025), however it’s only enough for him to have the same number of points as Sebastian Stan with seven - leaving Adrien Brody still the clear favourite to win his second Best Actor Oscar.

Best Actress

Demi Moore's win at the SAG Awards solidified her place as the leader in our Best Actress league table this Awards Season. | Getty/Canva

With her latest Best Actress win at the SAG Awards, our favourite Best Actress contender Demi Moore continues to rule the top of our league table - a position she has maintained since we started them - to be crowned our favourite ahead of this year’s Academy Awards ceremony on March 2 2025. Though don’t be surprised if Mikey Madison scores an upset - she has been on a hot streak in some of the smaller awards shows this year.

How does our league table match up with the current Oscar favourites?

So, from our league table, we’ve assumed that The Brutalist, Adrien Brody and Demi Moore are ‘mathematically’ our picks to win at this weekend’s Academy Awards ceremony. But how do they shape up compared to other suggestions who could win at this year’s ceremony?

We took a look at Gold Derby and their predictions race ahead of the 97th Academy Awards and... they look pretty different. Gold Derby has suggested that Anora is the favourite to pick up the Best Film going, with odds currently of 9/2, however Conclave has seen a surge a few days before the ceremony, with odds of 13/2 and The Brutalist coming third with odds of 7/1.

However, with regards to the Best Actor and Best Actress odds, it seems universal - Gold Derby are tipping Demi Moore to win the gong this weekend with odds currently at 2/1, followed by Mikey Madison (Anora - 31/10) and Fernanda Torres (I’m Still Here - 4/1) taking second and third position respectively.

They also have Adrien Brody as the favourite to win his second Best Actor award, with odds of 46/25, while Timothee Chalamet (A Complete Unknown - 31/10) and Ralph Fiennes (Conclave - 9/2) rounding out the top three.

Looking for more Oscars coverage? Check out the most recent episode of Screen Babble as the team make their suggestions who could come out on top when the 97th Academy Awards airs on ITV 1 and ITV X on March 3 2025 from 1am GMT.