Rag’n’Bone Man announces return to Scarborough with support from Elles Bailey

Rag'n'Bone Man returns to Scarborough Open Air Theatre following his sell out show in 2023

Critically acclaimed, chart-topping British singer-songwriter Rag’n’Bone Man will return to Scarborough next summer with his stunning live show.

The triple BRIT Award and Ivor Novello Award winner will headline TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre on Friday July 11, when he will be joined by blues star Elles Bailey.

The new announcement follows Rag’n’Bone Man’s incredible sold-out show in the UK’s largest open air concert arena in summer 2023.

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday November 1 via scarboroughopenairtheatre.co.uk and ticketmaster.co.uk

The announcement comes hot on the heels of Rag’n’Bone Man’s latest album What Do You Believe In? which entered the Official UK Album Chart at Number Three on Friday.

Rag’n’Bone Man – aka Rory Graham – rose to prominence in 2016 with the release of the worldwide smash hit Human which showcased a stunning blend of traditional blues, hip-hop and, of course, an incredible and era-defining voice.

Having won the 2017 BRIT’s British Breakthrough Act and receiving the BRIT’s Critics’ Choice Award in the same year, Rag’n’Bone Man cemented his success with the record-breaking release of his four-time platinum Number One debut album Human.

A plethora of international accolades followed as well as a further BRIT Award for Best Single of the Year in 2018 for Human.

Rory began collecting his dedicated fan base incredibly early on in his career, one that has continued to grow and sell out tours and headline festivals around the globe.

Since his debut album, Rag’n’Bone Man has also collaborated with international artists including Gorillaz (The Apprentice), Logic (Broken People), Calvin Harris (Giant) and Pink (Anywhere Away From Here).

Life by Misadventure, Graham’s second Number One album with Columbia Records spent seven weeks in the Top 10, and included singles such as All You Ever Wanted, Anywhere Away From Here, Alone and Crossfire.

What Do You Believe In? speaks to Rag’n’Bone Man’s roots, heavily dipped in hip hop, soul and blues influences – a musical experience fans can expect to be thrilled by. The album features an abundance of powerful tracks, each resonating with Rag’n’Bone Man’s signature deep, soulful voice and heartfelt lyrics.

Collaborating with a flurry of renowned writers and producers between Brighton, London, New York and LA, Rag’n’Bone Man has crafted a record that promises to touch and brighten the hearts and souls of his fans.

Elles Bailey joins Rag’n’Bone Man, sharing her award-winning smokey blues sound, which have seen her named Vocalist Of The Year at the UK Blues Awards and Live Act Of The Year at the UK Americana Awards two years running. Her fourth studio album Beneath The Neon Glow hit number 12 in the UK Album Charts and number 1 in the UK blues charts.

Scarborough OAT venue programme Julian Murray, of promoters Cuffe and Taylor, said: “We are delighted to be welcoming Rag’n’Bone Man back to Scarborough. The last time he was here we had a brilliant show and I have no doubt we will be packed again.

“Rag’n’Bone Man has a stunning voice which makes for an incredible live show and one that is absolutely not to be missed.”

Rag’n’Bone Man, joins indie icons Shed Seven and rock favourites Texas and The Script among the headliners announced for TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre 2025 with more announcements to come.