Rare chance to see G&S comic opera Patience at Scarborough's YMCA Theatre this weekend

Graham Weston plays the ‘languid’ poet Reginald Bunthorne and Valerie Green as Lady Jane in the new production

While less well-known than more popular G&S offerings – such as The Mikado or The Pirates of Penzance – Patience received a boost recently, voted by BBC Music Magazine as Gilbert and Sullivan’s best opera.

“Sullivan is really at the top of his game, writing music that is charming, charismatic and sometimes surprisingly moving” – BBC Music Magazine, March.

Gilbert’s pen was rarely sharper than when he wrote this delicious satire on artistic movements, hero-worship and meaningless fads.

Patience brims with biting humour, over-the-top characters, and music that is by turns toe-tapping and sumptuous.

Directed by former D’Oyly Carte star Roberta Morrell, it promises to be a must-see evening of beautiful music and wicked comedy.

Join drooping sighing maidens and a company of manly dragoons for a hilarious evening's entertainment accompanied by an orchestra conducted by Oliver Longstaff.

The Yorkshire-based touring company which specialises in rousing productions of the Gilbert and Sullivan operas has received the backing of TV presenter Alan Titchmarsh.

The broadcaster, novelist, journalist and gardener, said: "The works of Gilbert and Sullivan continue to inspire and amuse generation after generation of music-lovers and theatre-goers.

"The West Yorkshire Savoyards continue to enthrall their audiences. With Sullivan's tuneful melodies and Gilbert's rapier-sharp wit coupled with the Savoyards’ high standards, any audience can be assured of a great show.”.

Patience is at the YMCA Theatre, Scarborough, on Sunday September 18 at 3pm.