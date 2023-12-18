Rehearsals in full swing for panto Robin Hood at Scarborough's YMCA Theatre
Director Claire Jones said: We cannot wait to get back on the YMCA stage and perform in front of live audiences.
"Our cast have done us incredibly proud, and we are excited for the public to see how hard they have worked. Our production team and crew have worked tirelessly to bring this production alive, and I am so very grateful for their support and dedication along the way. We could not do it without them.”
This year’s pantomime has a new production team. Assistant director Keagan Jones has helped with insight and ideas and choreographer Lauren Exley has brought something unique with each dance.
Evie McGlinchey and Jasmine Towse are the vocal coaches and have been brilliant at encouraging cast members with their group numbers and solo performances.
“Our tech team and production crew have been busy getting our new set together and they’ve done a wonderful job,” said Claire.
"I thank Ollie Winter, Anne Mortlock, Brad Dresser, Chris Bullivant and David Nicholson for all their help and assistance in putting this production on.
"Their guidance and advice throughout this process has been so eye-opening and essential to me.
“David Nicholson of Curious Theme Factory has come back with a new set for our production and has helped bring my vision to life with some flare and creativity of his own.
"We also thank Mason and Co for their designs and video advertisement.
"A special mention goes to Graham Ibbotson and Liam Downey who gave me this opportunity.
"To sum up, our cast are a group of talented young actors, dancers, and all-round performers. They bring the script to life and have fun with their performances.”
Robin Hood runs at the YMCA Theatre, St Thomas Street, Scarborough from Boxing Day until Saturday January 6, daily at 2pm (except New Yar’s Day) and from Wednesday December 27 until Saturday December 30 at 7pm. Tickets: 01723 506750 and ticketsource.co.uk