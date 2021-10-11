The Feens sold out the Scarborough Spa on Saturday night. (Photo by Louise Hollingsworth/JPIMedia)

The foursome's appearance at the venue's Ocean Room showcased the potential and talent that these lads hold.

Support came from locals Pleasure Centre, York band Serotones and Newcastle singer Andrew Cushin.

Anticipation for the performance, which sold out within days of 700 tickets being released, was running high after their successful support slot for James at the Open Air Theatre last month.

The band, which consists of local lads Freddie Schmuck (vocals and guitar), Adam Lodge (vocals and bass guitar), Sam Dowling (lead guitar) and Perrie Bunton (drums), opened their set with Sunset, their 2020 single which went to number one in the iTunes alternative chart, and it was clear to see why. A joyful, upbeat song, it was a great one to start the night with.

Following this, the band played their latest single A Thousand Faces. Released in June of this year, the song is short but a great way to experience The Feens. Lodge and Schmuck share vocals, complementing each other to create a toe-tapper of a song at home, but a crowd-jumper live.

The band then performed some of their older songs, to further great reception from the crowd. The support from their hometown and the energy the songs create was encapsulated in the rowdiness of the crowd and you couldn’t help but smile when you witnessed it.

They also tested the waters with new songs, which the crowd enjoyed just as much as the rest of the set. Sticking with the uplifting and anthemic sound The Feens have curated, it was a sure sign that the band have even more greatness up their sleeve for their next releases.

The next songs were fan-favourites and further crowd-pleasers. Freedom, What Are You Dreaming and Slip Away are undoubtedly some of the band's best songs and really show off their talent. The relationship the fans have with these songs is extraordinary and the boys on stage clearly enjoyed playing these songs as much as the audience enjoyed singing along to them. Slip Away is an easy contender for the best live song I’ve witnessed, made all the better by the sell-out crowd singing along word for word.

The set ended with yet another belter, Wrong Move. The band's debut single was a fantastic one to end the set with and was warmly received when the first guitar notes started. The solo towards the end shows the aptitude these four lads have and how the music comes naturally to them.

The night ended with Dowling and Schmuck crowd surfing and band pictures with the crowd. An incredible night, and one that shows The Feens have a big future ahead of them and will undoubtedly carry on selling out shows.