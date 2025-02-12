Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2025: the 14 artists shortlisted ahead of this year's ceremony

Benjamin Jackson
By Benjamin Jackson

Culture and tickets writer

Published 12th Feb 2025, 12:18 BST
Updated 12th Feb 2025, 12:21 BST

This year’s shortlist of 2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame hopefuls has been revealed 🎵🏆🤘

This year’s class of 2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominees features an eclectic mix of legends, pioneers, and game-changers who’ve left an indelible mark on the music world.

From ’70s rock icons to modern-era innovators, these 14 artists span genres and generations, with each bringing their own unique contribution to the tapestry of rock and roll - with some familiar faces that could be inducted in the 2025 class.

But how is it all decided? Well, the voting for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is conducted by an international panel of over 1,200 artists, historians, and music industry professionals, who consider factors like an artist's cultural impact, influence on other musicians, and the strength of their body of work.

Fans also have a say through an online vote, which accounts for a portion of the final tally. The induction ceremony for the 2025 class will take place later in the year in Los Angeles, California, with the exact date to be announced closer to the event.

So who are the 14 acts that have made the shortlist for potential inclusion in the 2025 class?

As pioneers of classic rock, Bad Company shaped the genre with their anthems like Feel Like Makin' Love and Bad Company.

1. Bad Company

Known for blending Southern rock with blues and hard rock, The Black Crowes are celebrated for hits like Hard to Handle and She Talks to Ang.

2. The Black Crowes

With her five-octave vocal range and timeless hits like All I Want for Christmas Is You, Mariah Carey has solidified her place as one of the most influential pop stars of all time.

3. Mariah Carey

Famed for popularizing the twist dance craze, Chubby Checker’s songs like The Twist became cultural milestones.

4. Chubby Checker

