Rose Garden Music Festival at Robin Hood's Bay, near Whitby, announces Sweet Beans as headline act

They will be joining jazz quartet The Whitby Contingent and ska/punk/rock band Project 13 at the concert, which is on Saturday July 1 and raising funds for youth mental health charity Young Minds.

Stylistically, Sweet Beans' music is a combination of raucous big-band horns, jazzy harmonies, rocking electric guitar and rhythms rooted in techno and other dance music styles.

Sweet Beans played in prestigious venues around Liverpool and also played a sold-out show for their debut EP launch.

Liverpool-based band Sweet Bands are to headline the Rose Garden Music Festival at Fyling Hall School.

Their music and live presence has proven time and again to get any crowd going wild.

The Rose Garden Music Festival is held in the open air theatre at Fyling Hall, running from 1.30pm with music, dancing, face-painting, a barbecue, cakes and more.

Tickets available in advance £10 / £5 for children or on the door for £12. This is a cash only event.