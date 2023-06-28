News you can trust since 1882
Rose Garden Music Festival at Robin Hood's Bay, near Whitby, announces Sweet Beans as headline act

Liverpool-based 'riot jazz' band Sweet Beans are to headline this weekend’s Rose Garden Music Festival at Fyling Hall School.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 28th Jun 2023, 14:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Jun 2023, 14:22 BST

They will be joining jazz quartet The Whitby Contingent and ska/punk/rock band Project 13 at the concert, which is on Saturday July 1 and raising funds for youth mental health charity Young Minds.

Stylistically, Sweet Beans' music is a combination of raucous big-band horns, jazzy harmonies, rocking electric guitar and rhythms rooted in techno and other dance music styles.

Sweet Beans played in prestigious venues around Liverpool and also played a sold-out show for their debut EP launch.

Liverpool-based band Sweet Bands are to headline the Rose Garden Music Festival at Fyling Hall School.Liverpool-based band Sweet Bands are to headline the Rose Garden Music Festival at Fyling Hall School.
    Their music and live presence has proven time and again to get any crowd going wild.

    The Rose Garden Music Festival is held in the open air theatre at Fyling Hall, running from 1.30pm with music, dancing, face-painting, a barbecue, cakes and more.

    Tickets available in advance £10 / £5 for children or on the door for £12. This is a cash only event.

    Visit [email protected] for tickets.

    Crowds enjoying the Rose Garden Music Festival at Fyling Hall School, Robin Hood's Bay.Crowds enjoying the Rose Garden Music Festival at Fyling Hall School, Robin Hood's Bay.
    Crowds enjoying the Rose Garden Music Festival at Fyling Hall School, Robin Hood's Bay.
