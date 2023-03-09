Ru Paul’s Drag Race UK star Cheryl Hole to headline Scarborough Pride 2023

Ru Paul's Drag Race star to headline Scarborough Pride

Cheryl will open Scarborough Pride’s very first parade, and perform on the main stage in Scarborough Spa’s Grand Hall.

Cheryl said “I’m so honoured to be a part of Scarborough Pride this year.

"Now more than ever, we as a community need to be using our voices, coming together, celebrating ourselves and showing that we’re not going anywhere.

"Scarborough has always had a very special place in my heart and to perform for you all is going to be an absolute honour.

"Get ready for a party my divas!”

After storming into the top four on Ru Paul’s Drag Race UK in 2019, Cheryl has been unstoppable as the hustling diva, performing up and down the country and entertaining globally on her social media platforms.

She has also appeared on television, becoming the face of Virgin Media’s Christmas campaign as well as appearing on Comedy Central’s ‘Your Face or Mine’, BBC’s ‘Strictly Frocked Up’ and ‘Celebs on the Farm’ filmed at Scarborough’s very own Stepney Hill Farm.

George Wakely, Head of Entertainment and PR for Scarborough Pride said, “We are beyond thrilled to have Cheryl on board as our headliner for Pride, and we’re really looking forward to working with her, she is such a talented performer, and we can’t wait for her to bring her unique and fabulous talents to our main stage as well as welcoming her back to Scarborough”.