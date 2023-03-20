News you can trust since 1882
Ryedale Folk Museum new exhibition celebrates traditional crafts - here's when you can see it

A new exhibition at Ryedale Folk Museum is set to explore the beauty and diversity of a range of traditional crafts.

By Duncan Atkins
Published 20th Mar 2023, 11:28 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 14:00 GMT
Willow basket maker Angela Cole. picture: Rachel Rimell
Opening on Monday March 20, The Handworkers is the creation of award-winning documentary photographer Rachel Rimell.

The exhibition showcases the work of skilled artisans who specialise in handwork techniques, putting the focus on a range of traditional and heritage skills that play a part in the rural economy in the 21st Century.

The exhibition will feature a range of traditional crafts, from basket weaving and blacksmithing to pottery and textiles, focusing on individuals still working with traditional methods.

Thatching, a craft that has been practiced for centuries, will also be represented.

    Visitors will have the chance to see up close the intricate work involved in creating a range of handcrafted products.

    The exhibition shows the skill, care and attention to detail that these hand-working techniques embody, that modern mechanised processes can't always reproduce.

    Rachel, a multi-award-winning visual and photographic artist who has photographed the Royal family, said: “I wanted to shine a light on these crafts and skills that rely on deep knowledge and understanding of traditions, as well as a pride in workmanship.

    "In many cases, they’re united in the fact that they reach back centuries, often relying on the land and natural materials.

    "Many people just don’t realise that these skills are still a vital part of the rural economy.”

    Events Coordinator Rosie Barrett said: “We’re delighted to host this beautiful exhibition at Ryedale Folk Museum.

    "At the museum, we share the stories of the ordinary people of the region, and this often includes sharing the jobs that they have done over the centuries.

    "We view these stories from the present-day, documented by Rachel, as an important part of the history and heritage of the region.

    "It’s wonderful to see such highly-skilled craft forms and industries alive in the region, and the thriving creativity and skill.”

    The series was made possible with support from Ryedale District Council and is a celebration of region’s creativity.

    At a time where mechanised processes have often superseded the heritage skills of generations, it is also a celebration of traditional workmanship.

    The Handworkers will take place in the art gallery at Ryedale Folk Museum until Sunday April 30.

    Entry to this part of the museum is free.