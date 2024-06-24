1 Fleetwood Bac and guests A Foreigners Journey

Victoria Theatre, Halifax, Friday June 28 at 7.30pm

Fleetwood Bac are the world’s first Fleetwood Mac tribute Band, the only Mac tribute to authentically replicate the classic Rumours line-up.A Foreigners Journey pay homage to two of the most iconic rock bands of all time – Journey and Foreigner. The band has been wowing audiences with their authentic renditions of classic songs from both bands capturing the spirit and energy of Journey and Foreigner's music, bringing to life hits like Don't Stop Believin', Cold As Ice, Separate Ways, I Want To Know What Love Is and Open Arms.

Tickets: 01422 351158

2 Voices Together 2024, Monday July 1 to Wednesday July 3, daily at 6.30pm

Calderdale Music presents Voices Together, showcasing over 1,300 young people and 42 schools across three evenings.Calderdale Music believes that music connects people: it has the ability to improve lives and bring people together.It helps people to grow in self-esteem, build essential skills and lead to bright futures.During the concert, a collection of “big songs” will be performed by all those involved, accompanied by a live band and with additional individual performances by some schools.

Tickets: 01422 351158

3 Sing for Joy

Halifax Minster, Thursday July 27 at 7.30pm

Colne Valley Male Voice Choir with Hammonds Band. Two ocal musical organisations are collaborating to bring the acoustics of the Minster alive to the sound of singing and brass, including Philip Wilby’s arrangement for organ and brass of the Finale of Saint Saens Organ Symphony.

Tickets: £12 to 18

4 Chill Night, Jazz, Curry and Real Ale

Halifax Minister, Friday June 28