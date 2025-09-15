Now's the time to sign up

Grab your hat, dust off your boots… it’s time to bring Calamity Jane to life. The call has gone out across Harrogate and beyond as OPS Musical Theatre Company prepare to present the Wild West musical

Fresh from the success of The Witches of Eastwick, the company is saddling up for its next wild adventure and want you to be part of the ride.

HOPS are renowned for staging shows of West End quality with its productions cost more than £50,000.

The troupe is inviting the people of Harrogate and beyond to be right at the heart of it all. From singers and dancers to designers, costume makers and backstage crew, there’s a role for everyone in the new production of Calamity Jane, riding into Harrogate Theatre in June next year.

Before the curtain rises, HOPS is throwing openits doors with a Launch Night on Thursday October 9 at St John Fisher School, (Drama Studio) Hookstone Drive, Harrogate, at 7.30pm.

It’s your chance to meet the creative team, sing some songs, peek at costumes and sets, and discover exactly how you can join this adventure.

The musical tells the story of the real-life frontierswoman Martha Jane Cannary – better known as Calamity Jane – who became a larger-than-life legend of the Wild West.

In the show, we meet Calamity in Deadwood, Dakota territory, where she’s tough, fearless and fiercely independent.

When she tries to bring a glamorous star to perform at the Golden Garter saloon, things don’t quite go to plan, leading to mistaken identities, romantic entanglements and plenty of raucous fun.

It’s a show bursting with comedy, charm, and some of the best-loved songs in musical theatre. Audiences will find themselves clapping and stomping along to numbers like The Deadwood Stage (Whip-Crack-Away!), swooning to the heartfelt ballad Secret Love and laughing at Calamity’s chaotic schemes in A Woman’s Touch.

At the launch, you will meet director Mike Kirkby, who will share his vision for bringing the Wild West to Harrogate.

Known for his innovative flair and dynamic staging, Kirkby is set to create a production that blends whip-smart humour with spectacular design.

Alongside him is musical director Jim Lunt, who will lead the company through the rousing score. Jim will have the crowd singing along on the night.

There will also be a first look at the costumes and sets, designed to transport audiences straight into the Gold Rush era. Expect cowboy hats, petticoats, and more fringe than a prairie tent.

For those thinking of joining the cast or crew, a welcome pack will explain everything from rehearsal schedules to audition requirements.

Whether you want to perform on stage, build scenery, design costumes, help with props, or join the front-of-house team greeting audiences, HOPS promises a warm welcome. It’s a company that prides itself on inclusivity, creativity and a sense of family.

Key dates for the diary

After launch night, things move quickly. For those keen to audition, here are the dates to know:

Audition prep night: Monday October 13, 7:30pm

Dance and movement auditions: Thursday October 16, 7:30pm

Libretto and vocal auditions: Saturday October 18 from 10am to 6pm

Show week: Harrogate Theatre from Tuesday June 9 to Saturday June 23

Whether you see yourself as Calamity Jane, the dashing Wild Bill Hickok or simply want to be part of the team, there’s a place for you.

HOPS chairman Richard Lill said: “What makes Calamity Jane so special is its mix of humour, romance and timeless songs.

"Who could resist the raucous ride of The Black Hills of Dakota, the tender duet of I Can Do Without You or the dazzling energy of Windy City? These are numbers that stay with you long after the curtain comes down – songs that audiences will hum all the way home.

“And with HOPS’ reputation for vocal powerhouses, stunning choreography and eye-popping design, Harrogate can expect a production that is equal parts Broadway spectacle and warm community celebration.”

HOPS are supported by Dulux Decorator Centre, Claro Road, Harrogate, whose sponsorship helps turn creative vision into reality.

Whether you’re looking to sing, dance, act, sew, paint, or simply lend a hand, this is your chance to be part of something unforgettable.

To register your interest, simply visit: https://forms.office.com/r/Q9vVz473GA