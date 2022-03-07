Sam Fender to open 2022 season at Scarborough Open Air Theatre: how to get tickets
Scarborough Open Air Theatre has announced a top star to launch the summer 2022 line-up.
Sam Fender has added a date on the Yorkshire coast to his biggest ever UK tour.
The double BRIT Award winner – whose new album Seventeen Going Under followed his 2019 era-defining debut Hypersonic Missiles straight to the top of the UK charts – will play a headline show at Scarborough Open Air Theatre on Friday May 27.
Tickets for the 8,000-capacity show go on sale at 9am on Friday March 11 via scarboroughopenairtheatre.com
And fans are advised to be quick. Tickets for all of Sam’s 2022 UK arena dates – including two homecoming shows in Newcastle and two nights at Wembley Arena – sold out as soon as they went on sale.
It has been an incredible 12 months for North Shields’ latest, greatest son – hailed as one of the most cherished and original songwriters of his generation.
Last year saw the release of Sam’s second UK Number One Album, the bruisingly open, honest and intensely personal Seventeen Going Under.
Last month, he received the 2022 Brit Award for Best British Alternative/Rock Act, to add to his 2019 Critics' Choice Award.
He is now ready to bring his high-octane live show to massive stages around the UK.
His Scarborough OAT headline date – the Yorkshire coast arena’s opening show of 2022 – will begin an incredible summer for Sam which includes headline festival slots at Tramlines, Truck and Victorious, and another massive outdoor show at London’s Finsbury Park.
Reviews for Seventeen Going Under
“Stunning” **** – Rolling Stone UK
“One of the year’s best” **** – NME
“Fender has become one of Britain’s most compelling songwriters. It’s thrilling to witness” – The Sunday Times
“It feels good to have a popular artist whose songs not only fill your heart and twitch your hips, but also say things worth hearing” ***** – The I
“A once in a generation artist delivers a stunning second album” 10/10 – Gigwise
“urgent, incisive and brave” ***** – The Guardian
“this is very special indeed” ***** – DORK
“an album shot through with the adrenalin of youth” **** – The Telegraph
“An album of the year contender” **** – Daily Star
“A towering piece of work… one of this generation’s truly great songwriters” – The Line of Best Fit
**** – The Independent
**** – The Times
SCARBOROUGH OPEN AIR THEATRE 2022
May 27 Sam Fender
May 29 Ru Paul’s Drag Race: Werq The World
June 4 Yorkshire’s Platinum Jubilee Concert with Jane McDonald and guests
June 11 Crowded House
June 25 Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons
June 30 Michael Ball and Alfie Boe
July 1 Bryan Adams
July 9 Elbow
July 14 The Script
July 16 Tears For Fears
July 22 Simply Red
July 23 Westlife
July 26 Tom Jones
August 2 Christina Aguilera
August 11 Lewis Capaldi