Sam Fender has added a date on the Yorkshire coast to his biggest ever UK tour.

The double BRIT Award winner – whose new album Seventeen Going Under followed his 2019 era-defining debut Hypersonic Missiles straight to the top of the UK charts – will play a headline show at Scarborough Open Air Theatre on Friday May 27.

Tickets for the 8,000-capacity show go on sale at 9am on Friday March 11 via scarboroughopenairtheatre.com

Sam Fender will open the OAT's summer season on May 27.

And fans are advised to be quick. Tickets for all of Sam’s 2022 UK arena dates – including two homecoming shows in Newcastle and two nights at Wembley Arena – sold out as soon as they went on sale.

It has been an incredible 12 months for North Shields’ latest, greatest son – hailed as one of the most cherished and original songwriters of his generation.

Last year saw the release of Sam’s second UK Number One Album, the bruisingly open, honest and intensely personal Seventeen Going Under.

Last month, he received the 2022 Brit Award for Best British Alternative/Rock Act, to add to his 2019 Critics' Choice Award.

He is now ready to bring his high-octane live show to massive stages around the UK.

His Scarborough OAT headline date – the Yorkshire coast arena’s opening show of 2022 – will begin an incredible summer for Sam which includes headline festival slots at Tramlines, Truck and Victorious, and another massive outdoor show at London’s Finsbury Park.

