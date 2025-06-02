Sam Jewison returns to home town for concert at Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre

Scarborough's Sam Jewison returns home for a concert at the Stephen Joseph Theatre on June 14

Scarborough-born-and-bred pianist and vocalist Sam Jewison returns to the Stephen Joseph Theatre with a new show later this month.

Expect classic songs from the Great American Songbook and beyond, including Have You Met Miss Jones?, I’ve Got You Under My Skin and Let’s Fall in Love.

Music that inspired such legendary artists as Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald, and Oscar Peterson features alongside stage and screen highlights from Hello, Dolly!, West Side Story, and many more.

Dazzling piano fireworks will be on display with the Carousel Waltz, marking the musical’s 80th anniversary.

Jewison’s vocal prowess and pianistic virtuosity has seen him tour internationally.

He headlined the 2020 ReGeneration Festival in Florence and 2021’s BBC Radio 3 Christmas Special, playing the award-winning Nevill Holt Opera House in 2022 and the 2024 Rame Lahaj International Opera Festival in Pristina.

In addition to sold-out EFG London Jazz Festival shows in 2022 and 2023, Jewison has performed at London venues, including the West End’s Crazy Coqs, Camden’s Jazz Café, Westminster Abbey and the Royal Opera House.

He made his Royal Opera House recital debut in 2022 with the Composer in Hollywood, returning in 2024 with the Composer on Broadway.

Some of the UK’s finest jazz musicians will join Sam on stage, including saxophonist Sam Braysher, guitarist Harry Sankey, double bassist Harry Evans and drummer Joe Dessauer.

Sam Jewison in Concert can be seen at the Stephen Joseph Theatre on Saturday http://www.sjt.uk.comJune 14 at 7.45pm.

Tickets are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online at www.sjt.uk.com