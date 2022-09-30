Sax man Rod Mason returns to Scarborough Jazz Club at the Cask in Ramshill

Rod brings his ebullient presence to Scarborough, playing a mix of standards, modern jazz classics and funk

A long term stalwart of Marsden Jazz Festival and jazz in the north generally, it’s little exaggeration to say that Rod has played with ‘everyone under the sun’.

Tonight Rod brings his ebullient presence to Scarborough, playing a mix of standards, modern jazz classics and funk, admirably aided by the MG3 plus Adrian on percussion.

In he new jazz generation spot, the evening’s opening set is by The Landing. This marks the debut of a new young jazz outfit including BBC Young Composer of the Year winner Theo Kendall and friends.