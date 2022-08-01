Sax player and vocalist Jon Taylor books date at Scarborough Jazz Club

Jon Taylor is at Scarborough Jazz Club on Wednesday August 10

Earning his stripes on the QE2 and in cabaret as well as busking, Jon can boast a repertoire of more than a thousand tunes from the great American songbook, jazz classics, Latin numbers, blues and more.

These days he can be seen and heard in venues around York and Huddersfield and is leading his own band Blues Spectrum.

Tonight Jon is backed by the MG3.

In the early evening support slot is vocalist Tessa Wrigley, who wowed the audience with her first performance and who shone at the recent New Jazz Generation night at the club.