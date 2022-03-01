Saxophonist Ben Lowman plays Scarborough Jazz Club at the Cask on Wednesday March 9
Scarborough Jazz Club welcomes back saxophonist Ben Lowman to the Cask in Ramshill on Wednesday March 9.
Tuesday, 1st March 2022, 8:48 am
Since his last appearance at the club five years ago Ben has become one of the most popular sax players in Yorkshire, featuring in a range of big and small band settings as well as developing new formats for teaching improvisational skills.
With his full sound and warm, melodic improvisation on alto and tenor, Ben is equally at home with classic jazz, bebop and bossa nova. This evening he’ll be playing tunes from the Charlie Parker songbook, backed by the MG3.
Doors open at 7.45pm. Music starts at 8.5pm.
Pay £5 on door.