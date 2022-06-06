Saxophonist Jim Corry returns to Scarborough Jazz Club in June

Saxophonist Jim Corry is at the Cask on Wednesday June 15

An exciting player as well as a musical educator, Jim successfully straddles the worlds of jazz and pop with numerous jazz festivals and soul tours under his belt.

He has toured and recorded with some of the top pop artists including Corrine Bailey Rae, Mark Ronson and Jamiroquai on their hugely successful platinum album Rock Dust Light Star.

When he is not touring Jim teaches saxophone at Leeds College Of Music. In the words of The Guardian, Jim’s playing is ‘soulful saxophone, hot stuff!’

Jim is at Scarborough Jazz Club at the Cask, Ramsjill, on Wednesday June 15.

In the New Jazz Generation slot is piano and drums duo Theo and Moses who play improvised grooves and tunes.

Doors open at 7.45pm till Jim and the MG3 take the stage at 8.15pm.