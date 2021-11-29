Saxophonist Julia Wray is next guest at Scarborough Jazz Club at the Cask in Ramshill

Julia Wray is a Scarborough based saxophonist with many years of international gigging experience

From cruise ships to very posh hotels in hot climates to London’s Ministry of Sound, Julia has played all genres of music in settings ranging from big bands to showbands and function bands to leading her own quartet.

Julia is also a guest soloist in jazz clubs across Britain and she’s bringing that rich musical experience to her home town and will be backed by the MG3.

The support act will be vocalist Tessa Wrigley also from Scarborough. She will be accompanied by some of her friends as she sings a range of music drawing on jazz tradition and more contemporary sounds.