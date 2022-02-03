Saxophonist Matt Smith 'plays the old tunes' at Scarborough Jazz Club on Wednesday February 9

Matt Smith, a saxophonist known for his powerful, gutsy playing, will be at Scarborough Jazz Club at the Cask in Ramshill on Wednesday February 9

Matt has toured the UK and Europe with bands ranging from Jimmy James and the Vagabonds to the Memphis Belles to the Glenn Miller Tribute Orchestra.

He has four albums to his name and has appeared as a sideman on many more. His latest features Matt’s own compositions played with great expressiveness.

Matt runs his own online saxophone school and is the saxophone tutor at Hull University.

For this gig Matt plans to play jazz standards on alto sax.

"I tend to lean more towards the older tunes," he said.

He’ll be in good company with the MG3.

Doors open at 7.45pm, music starts 8.15pm.