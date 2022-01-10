Saxophonist Stuart McDonald is guest at Scarborough Jazz Club - see him for £5 at the Cask in January
Scarborough Jazz Club welcomes back one of its most regular guests, the ever popular Stuart McDonald.
Stuart is a consummate musician, as a soloist, as a partner of exciting duos with the likes of John Settle and Alan Barnes, and as a mainstay of iconic bands like the New York Brass Band and 7 Pieces of Silver.
He can do justice to the most tender ballad and the raunchiest, rocking foot stomper, plus all stops in between, with a lovely range of material ably supported by the club’s own consummate MG3, tonight with Mike on the keyboard.
Doors open at 7.45pm, music from 8.15pm - £5 minimum contribution on the door.