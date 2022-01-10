Saxophonist Stuart McDonald is guest at Scarborough Jazz Club - see him for £5 at the Cask in January

Scarborough Jazz Club welcomes back one of its most regular guests, saxophonist Stuart McDonald

Stuart is a consummate musician, as a soloist, as a partner of exciting duos with the likes of John Settle and Alan Barnes, and as a mainstay of iconic bands like the New York Brass Band and 7 Pieces of Silver.

He can do justice to the most tender ballad and the raunchiest, rocking foot stomper, plus all stops in between, with a lovely range of material ably supported by the club’s own consummate MG3, tonight with Mike on the keyboard.