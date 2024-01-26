Scarborough 17-year-old holds concert to raise money for Ugandan school children

Charlie Flintoft

Charlie Flintoft is a gifted euphonium and trombone player who, at the age of 17, is a member of the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain.

He will be accompanied by Zara Bentley on piano.

The concert takes place at 7pm this evening (January 26) at Westborough Methodist Church.

Charlie said: “I am raising funds for The Source Of Light School, in Uganda.

"These funds will go towards staff education, child education, food and many other necessities.”