Scarborough artists stage Christmas exhibition for you to find that special gift
Yorkshire artists Adam King and Speth Milnes are leading the charge for a Christmas art exhibition featuring a cornucopia of new and exciting works , including original paintings, prints, ceramics and other mediums .
The exhibition also features the work of the Gladstone Lane Artists, Bryan Jaram, Sue Atkins, Kate Boyes, Dr Tony Chico, Richard and Gwen Turner, Helen Ventress, Wendy Thompson, Lynne Arnison , Jenny Weston and John Senior.
So If you are looking for a Christmas present or stocking filler with a difference or just want to enjoy some local art to cheer up a winters day, then pop along and see us at Adam's… a warm welcome and a glass of something cheery awaits.
Two Scarborough artists open up their studios for Christmas gift shopping here
Cornucopia is at Adam's studio at 4-6 Gladstone Lane, Scarborough, and is open on Saturday November 27, Sunday December 28, Wednesday December 1, Saturday December 4 and Sunday December 5, daily from 10am to 4pm.