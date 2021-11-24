Scarborough artists stage Christmas exhibition for you to find that special gift

Yorkshire artists Adam King and Speth Milnes are leading the charge for a Christmas art exhibition featuring a cornucopia  of new and exciting  works , including original paintings, prints,  ceramics and other mediums .

By Sue Wilkinson
Wednesday, 24th November 2021, 9:10 am
Updated Wednesday, 24th November 2021, 9:25 am
The exhibition also features the work of the Gladstone Lane Artists, Bryan Jaram, Sue Atkins, Kate Boyes, Dr Tony Chico, Richard and Gwen Turner, Helen Ventress, Wendy Thompson, Lynne Arnison , Jenny Weston and John Senior.

So If you are looking for a Christmas present or stocking filler with a difference or just want to enjoy some local art to cheer up a winters day, then pop along and see us at Adam's… a warm welcome and a glass of something cheery awaits.

Cornucopia is at Adam's studio at 4-6 Gladstone Lane, Scarborough, and is open on Saturday November 27, Sunday December 28, Wednesday December 1, Saturday December 4 and Sunday December 5, daily from 10am to 4pm.

