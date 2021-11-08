Scarborough band The Feens have announced details about their debut EP.

The EP will be titled ‘The Feens: Live At The Grand Hotel’, and features five acoustic versions of the band's best tracks. It will be released on February 4 and is available to pre-order now.

The band recorded the EP in the Cabaret Ballroom Theatre, at Scarborough’s Grand Hotel.

It will be limited to 500 copies, and will be signed by the band. It will also only be available on vinyl.

“We feel next year is the perfect time to start releasing proper bodies of work as a band and this EP is the start of that," said the band.

"We wanted to make it extra special and these tracks have captured the atmosphere in that room perfectly. Our hometown is a part of everything we do and everything we are as a band, so it only felt right to include that somewhere in this EP. The lyrics and meaning in these songs are special to us and hopefully listening to the tracks in this acoustic form can properly convey the weight and meaning within them."