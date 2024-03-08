Scarborough-based Danse Society releases new album - how to pre-order your copy

International soprano Maethelyiah is the vocalist with Danse Society

A limited edition snow white vinyl and CD digipak will be released on Saturday March 16.

First formed in 1980, the Danse Society recorded and released their first single Clock on their own newly-formed record label Society.. They released their debut studio album, Seduction, in 1982. It reached number three in the UK Indie Chart.

The band has disbanded and reformed several times and its latest Scarborough-based incarnation is: founder-member Paul Nash, guitartist, Jack Cooper, bassist, Dylan Riley, drums, Steve Dickinson, keyboards, and Maethelyiah, vocalist.

Italian-born soprano Maethelyiah, who has also performs opera, was asked to join the Danse Society when it reformed 13 years ago. She and Nash fell instantly in love and now share a home in Scarborough with their two boxer dogs.

“Our sound is more complex now – post-punk is mixed with jazz, there is synth and a touch of prog rock,” she said.

"There is a lot going on. We love experimenting and never like to be put in a box. We like to mix everything in and see what happens.”

The jazz influence comes courtesy of drummer Riley. The Loop was recorded in Nash and Maethelyiah’s home studio, Beckwith Studios in Scalby and a studio in Leeds.

Before the Covid pandemic , Danse Society toured extensively in Europe including Portugal, Finland, the Netherlands and Belguim.

Days before the first pandemic lockdown three years ago, Danse Society supported chart-topping punk ‘I Want to be Free’ rebel Toyah at the Market Hall in Scarborough.

Maethelyiah has also collaborated with alternative musician Xander Armstrong for many gigs including at the YMCA, the Stephen Joseph Theatre and Scarborough Spa.

The band is now planning a tour of the USA and Japan at the end of this year as well as hoping to do European gigs.