Scarborough-born and bred entertainer Michelle Daniels teams up with friend Gary Goodmaze for Cher and Freddie Mercury tribute show at her home-town's YMCA Theatre

Expect to be transported on a thrilling rollercoaster journey with this nonstop show, jam-packed with hit after hit of timeless classics, performed by two of Europe’s finest tribute artistes Gary Goodmaze and Michelle Daniels

Michelle will be joined by Gary Goodmaze to perform hits by Cher and Freddie Mercury at the YMCA Theatre, Scarborough, on Sunday April 3 at 7.30pm.

"Gary and I have been travelling around the world working together for a number of years now," said Michelle, who lives on the Costa del Sol.

"We perform at corporate events, outdoor festivals, theatre’s, weddings, prides, celebrity gatherings and cruises in Europe and the Middle East."

From the age of three, Michelle attended Benson’s Stage Academy, continued training at Hatton's School of Performing Arts and performed at the Scarborough YMCA.

The YMCA come about through Michelle's friendship with its theatre manager Graham Ibbotson.

"I have known Graham Ibbotson for 30 years and we were discussing a possible date to perform our show at the YMCA theatre before Covid struck.

"Earlier this year we managed to confirm a date. I was asked to perform at the YMCA anniversary show last year which I would have absolutely loved to do but unfortunately, I couldn’t be there due to work commitments in Spain," said Michelle.

"I performed at the YMCA theatre for many years in various Productions, I played a chorus boy in Smike, Wendy in Peter Pan, a Boylan sister in Annie, a strawberry picker and many more summer shows and pantomimes.

"I also regularly appeared at the YMCA with my dancing school Julie Hatton’s school of performing arts," said Michelle, who grew up near Peasholm Park and enjoyed a

wonderful childhood with parents Jackie, Harry and brother Steven. She went to Scalby School

"The YMCA will always hold a special place in my heart, it was there where it all began, it was then I realised that I wanted to pursue a career in the entertainment industry.

"I made friends whom I'm still in contact with, it's great that I can still reminisce with them about the great times we had, the YMCA will always be a part of me.

"I will always remember the rehearsals, summer seasons, the pantomimes, the fun and the laughter, It was a massive part of my childhood.

"I learnt the tools of my trade at the YMCA theatre, the training and experience gained there and at Hatton’s School of Performing Arts has been the foundation of my successful career in the entertainment industry, it was very much like an apprenticeship."

Michelle spent 10 years travelling around the world and working on luxury cruise liners as a dancer/ vocalist, she then moved up the ranks to cruise director creating and directing top-class production shows for thousands of passengers.

Two Legends, said Michelle, is a rollercoaster journey, jam-packed with hit after hit of timeless classics, performed by two of Europe’s finest tribute artistes.

"There are stunning costume changes, beautiful dancers, choreographed routines and live vocals. This family show will keep you on the edge of your seat from start to finish," said Michelle.

Gary started in the world of entertainment at 16 years old and has been performing as Freddie for more than two decades playing concerts worldwide.