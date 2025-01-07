Scarborough Choral Society appeals for more members as it starts rehearsals for next concert

Westborough Methodist Church is the venue for rehearsals

Scarborough Choral Society will be starting rehearsals later this month for his next concert – and wants new members to join in.

The choir particularly needs tenors and basses but all voices are welcome.

No audition is required. If you are interested or know someone who might be, then turn up on the day and you will be welcome.

The first rehearsal is at Westborough Methodist Church, Scarborough, on Thursday January 30 at 7pm and will last two hours.

The choir’s musical director Paul Dewhurst, director of music at Bridlington Priory and leader of Hull Choral Union, will be taking the rehearsals.

They are preparation for the choir’s next concert at the church on Saturday June 7.

It will be joined by an orchestra and soloists for a performance if Haydn’s The Creation, an oratorio written between 1797 and 1798 and considered to be one of his masterpieces depicting the creation of the world as narrated in the Book of Genesis.

Haydn was inspired to write a large oratorio during his visits to England in 1791 to 1792 and 1794 to 1795 when, alongside his friend English music historian Charles Burney, he first heard Handel’s oratorios performed.

Please note that entry to the church is by the side door on the left-hand side of the main building.

Tickets for the June concert are available from members of the choir and on the door on the day of the concert.