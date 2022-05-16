Scarborough classical singers Victoria Wright and Francesca Santamaria join forces for concert to celebrate Queen's platinum jubilee

Singers Victoria Wright and Francesca Santamaria have teamed up for a concert to celebrate the Queen's platinum jubilee

Francesca runs her own vocal school the Singers Institute and due to popular demand has called on the services of fellow classically trained singer Victoria Wright to teach vocal lessons.

"We teach a wide range of singers of all ages and vocal background and ability offering different lengths of time at reasonable affordable rates and a four-week introductory offer.

"We cover all genres of music from opera, classical , popular standards , rock,acoustic and pop," said Francesca.

Victoria said: "We aim to provide a firm solid technique with vocal warm ups and tuition, performance feedback and create performance opportunities to provide pupils the chance to perform in front of live audiences."

With this they are also putting on a concert to celebrate the Queen's platinum jubilee at St Martins-on- the- Hill, Albion Road, Scarborough on Saturday June 4 at 7.30pm.

The concert will consist of popular opera arias and duets from Madame Butterfly, the Marriage of Figero, Carmen alongside songs and duets from Miss Saigon, Les Miserable and Cabaret.

The event will also be introducing singers from the Singers Institute and will be accompanied by classical pianist Elise Curran who accompanies the Hackness Ladies Choir and accompanied Victoria at a series of concerts at Wooend.

I'm so excited to join the Singers Institute and perform again with Francesca and Elise. It promises to be a great evening and the church has kindly opened up its lawns from 6pm for anyone in the audience who would like to picnic and drink prior to the concert, which feels fitting for a jubilee concert,' said Victoria.

If you would like to find out more about vocal lessons from Victoria at the Singers Institute contact Victoria on 07742069390

Tickets for the jubilee concert are available from Mojos Music Cafe, Victoria Road or St Martins- on- the- Hill, Albion Road.