Scarborough gears up for thrilling Open Air Theatre summer season with 37 incredible artists set to perform
Every year the Scarborough Open Air season is a highlight of the Yorkshire coast calendar, and with acts like Will Smith, Gary Barlow, McFly and The Corrs, this year is set to be bigger and better than ever.
Multi-million selling Irish band The Corrs will start the season in style on Wednesday, June 11.
An enchanting mix of traditional Celtic music with a pop rock twist, The Corrs have written some of the biggest songs of the last three decades.
Scarborough’s Open Air Theatre opened in 1932 with Merrie England, following its construction by Scarborough Corporation.
After a major refurbishment, it was reopened by Queen Elizabeth II in 2010 and has since hosted stars like Elton John, Britney Spears, Kylie, and Lewis Capaldi.
Here’s a list of all the upcoming performances at the Open Air Theatre this summer:
- June 11 - The Corrs with support from Natalie Imbruglia
- June 13 - Gary Barlow
- June 14 - Shed Seven with support from Jake Bugg and Cast
- June 20 - Pendulum
- June 21 - Basement Jaxx
- June 27 - Snow Patrol with support from The Florentinas and Freya Ridings
- July 5 - The Script with support from Tom Walker
- July 6 - UB40 ft Ali Campbell and support from Bitty Mclean and Reggae Roast featuring Horseman
- July 10 - Blossoms with support from Inhaler and Apollo Junction
- July 11 - Rag‘N’Bone Man with support from Elles Bailey and Kerr Mercer
- July 12 - McFly with support from Twin Atlantic and Devon
- July 19 - Craig David presents TS5
- July 23 - Judas Priest with support from Phil Campbell and The B**tard Sons
- July 26 - Texas
- August 2 - Faithless and Orbital
- August 13 - The Smashing Pumpkins with support from White Lies and Rocket
- August 24 - Will Smith
Visit https://www.scarboroughopenairtheatre.com/ to secure any last minute tickets and for more information.
