Guitarist Nigel Price

Scarborough Jazz Club is holding its 40th birthdya celebrations at the Spa on Sunday July 28.

To celebrate its ruby anniverary, the club is putting on a free all-day event for the whole community, inviting everyone to come and celebrate at Scarborough Spa.

The programme

From 2pm in the Suncourt: Scarborough’s New Jazz Generation plus DJ

Multiple players from the club’s New Jazz Generation initiative will be performing.

The line-up includes young musicians still in full time education, those now studying music on some of the most highly regarded courses in the UK, a BBC young composer of the year and at least one winner of the Bucharest International Jazz Competition.

From 7pm in the Promenade Lounge

7.30pm – Kate Peters and Stuart Garside with the MG4

Two of the club’s favourite vocalists together, one with a trombone. They will delight with swing classics by the likes of Ella Fitzgerald and reworkings of contemporary pop tunes.

With the club house band, Mark Gordon, keys, Bob Walker, bass, Tom Townsend, drums, and Adrian Riley, percussion.

9.15pm – Nigel Price Quartet

Top of the bill is a guitarist who has been a great supporter of Scarborough Jazz and of jazz clubs around the country.

Nigel is also an award-winning jazz guitarist who has played on more than fifty albums in a career spanning more than 25 years.

His quartet features Vasilis Xenopolous on tenor sax, Ross Stanley on Hammond Organ and Joel Barford on drums. An amazing band to bring the celebrations to a close.

Free entry but donations will be welcome. Raffle prizes to be won.

Every Wednesday is club night at the Cask, Ramshill.

Emily Brown and Stuart McDonald and the MG3 are on the programme on Wednesday July 31.

Emily Brown is a Yorkshire-based jazz singer making her name on the Northern jazz scene.

Accompanying her on saxophone is one of the club’s most regular guests, the consummate musician for all shades of jazz feeling Stuart McDonald.

Sparks will assuredly fly, backed by the house band MG3.

No more to say other than they will have the joint jumping and swaying.

Doors open at 7.45pm. The music starts at 8.15pm. There is a minimum donation of £5 on the door.

The Scarborough Jazz Festival runs at the Scarborough Spa from Friday September 27 until Sunday September 29.

It will be 21st year of the festival and the first year with Mark Gordon, who is taking over the reins from his father Mike as festival director.

Highlights include: The Al Morrison Blues Experience, Elaine Delmar, Jazz Samba – Music of Stan Getz and Charlie Byrd, Tom Smith Big Band, Big Ben: Celebrating Ben Webster – With Tony Kofi & Alex Webb, and the EASY Band.

The compere will, once again, be sazophonist Alan Barnes.